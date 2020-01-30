Thursdday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Set common-sense priorities and a strict budget. How you handle time and money will determine how successful you are. Put what you want first instead of doing things for everyone else and falling short of your expectations. It's your year to shine, so dig in and do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Say what's on your mind. Nurture what and who is important to you. Deal with an opportunity skillfully. If you are impulsive or hesitant, you'll lose out. Timing is everything.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Evaluate your skills. A solid plan will help you tackle whatever comes your way. If you are active, innovative and positive, you will accomplish what you set out to do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Controversial topics should be avoided. Focus on doing something that will occupy your mind and challenge you physically. Maintaining balance and integrity will help you reach your goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a move. Contact someone who can contribute to a project you are trying to finish. Gossiping or wasting time on trivial matters will lead to disappointment. Romance is encouraged.