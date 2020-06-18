Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Make your life better, and strive to meet your goals. Strengthen yourself physically and prepare for the future by doing whatever is necessary to excel. Don't dwell on the negative when a positive attitude can help push you in a direction that shows promise. Be and do your best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your own thing. If you trust someone else to take care of your responsibilities, you will end up being disappointed. Concentrate on what you know and can do yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An unusual opportunity will leave you feeling energized and ready to start a new project. Check your supplies and place an order for what you don't have on hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Figure out what you want to do and what makes you happy. Don't feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Follow your heart and explore new possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Rely on your instincts to get through challenging times. The changes you make should lead to stability and encourage discipline to do what's right and best for you.