Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Look for the good and the positive in every situation you encounter this year. When you try your hardest and do your best, you eliminate regret and you won't have to backpedal. Attitude will affect the way others respond to you and how much you get done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Channel your energy into something constructive. It's what you have to show at the end of the day that will make you proud. Hard work and less talk equals better results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your positive attitude will be contagious. If you focus on what you do best, you will come up with an effective plan. Invite friends to an online social gathering.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what you want to do and research the best way to get your ideas up and running. Abide by the rules, regardless of what others do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Head down the information highway. A virtual tour can provide great entertainment and keep you out of harm's way. Sign up for an online conference or master class.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A professional matter isn't likely to go according to plan. Let your intuition guide you, and you'll make the best choice. Invest in yourself, not in someone else.