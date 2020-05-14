Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let go of the past and embrace the future. Refuse to let negativity take control or uncertainty lead to a stalemate. Expand your knowledge, rely on experience and forge into the future with vim and vigor. Believe in yourself, and success will come your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set up a conference call, join an online group that interests you and engage in activities through social media. It's time to change the way you do things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen to what's being said or offered to you. Scrutinize anything that sounds suspicious. Offer suggestions, not physical or financial assistance. You'll accomplish the most if you make your responsibilities a priority.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Try something new or do things differently. Change may not be your thing, but keeping up with the times will be essential if you want to get ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Figure out a way to barter with people who have services you need. A forum geared toward trading skills and services can help make life easier for you and those in your community.