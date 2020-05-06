Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Open and honest discussions will alleviate stress and anxiety. Holding things back will be detrimental. Being forthcoming will help you reach your life goals. Act in your own best interest to achieve the freedom you desire. Your happiness is your responsibility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Strive for success and you will find it. If you are compassionate but realistic, everyone will listen to what you have to say.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set up an interview, answer online job postings that appeal to you and put your plans in motion. Offer your skills and services, and don't be afraid to brag about your accomplishments.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A cherished relationship will strengthen if you have a discussion that promotes positive change. A contribution you make will boost your reputation. Take a unique approach to an old problem.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't put up with pressure tactics. Walk away from discord and people looking for a fight. Put your time and energy into personal gains, investments and better health.