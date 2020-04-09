Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Sit tight, mull over what you want to accomplish and don't make changes based on emotional, unpredictable situations. Focus on what makes you feel passionate. Extending a helping hand will be how you get ahead as the year progresses. Use patience and kindness as your calling card.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think about the good times. Don't let your emotions take charge and cause a problem. Getting along with others will be necessary if you want to advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change someone makes will not reflect what he or she suggested. Be ready to adjust to counter any fallout that may leave you in a precarious position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Curb your habits and take better care of your health. Fitness and diet will make a difference. Don't share personal information or passwords, or someone will take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If something is bothering you, speak out. Keeping your feelings inside will only make situations worse. Be honest and focus on moving forward. A creative project looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't expect someone to be forthright about sensitive information that can make or break an important decision. Control your emotions and maintain a reserved demeanor. Discipline and physical endurance will defeat obstacles.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Communication, travel and networking events will bring about positive decisions and change. Follow your heart and do your own thing, regardless of what others do. Put your health and prosperity first.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get involved in activities that challenge you mentally and physically. How you react to others will affect your reputation. Offer kindness and consideration, as well as truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of heart will take place if you educate yourself about something. Knowledge is power, and being adaptable will help you achieve whatever you set out to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Deception regarding joint finances is apparent. Take a close look at contracts and agreements before you commit. Let go of the past and find solace in the future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Use your imagination to come up with sound solutions. A change may not be on your to-do list, but once you start to make alterations, you will feel comfortable with your decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotional matters will be difficult to control. When in doubt, retreat, get organized and work on something that gives you a chance to rethink your next move.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A joint venture will have pros and cons. Before you join in, consider the cost and time involved. You may be best off moving forward on your own.
