Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay closer attention to your relationships and do your best to stick to the truth when it comes to money matters and your feelings. A positive domestic change is encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stand up and be counted. Don't let anyone try to damage your reputation or come between you and someone you love. Romance is in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The more you do to improve your life, enhance your home and broaden your horizons, the more satisfaction and happiness you'll acquire. Follow your heart and share your feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Observe how others react to get a good idea of how you should respond and what you should do. Positive results are within reach.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Mull over what's been going on, how you see things unfolding and what you can do to make life easier. Take better care of your health, relationships and reputation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let a change that someone makes cost you. It's OK to say no if you don't want to get involved in someone else's dream. Invest time and money in your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional matters will push you to do things on your own. The less interference you face, the easier it will be to get things done your way. Change is heading in your direction.

