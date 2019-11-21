Look for unique opportunities. Make domestic or professional changes to gain greater satisfaction and more independence. Call the shots instead of letting someone else take charge. Travel down the path that interests you, not the one that serves someone else's needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Set up interviews and update personal documents, contracts or financial investments. If you take care of business, you'll be free to make important lifestyle adjustments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't believe everything you hear. If you are gullible, someone will take advantage of you. Stick to what and who you know, and focus on taking care of unfinished business.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Mull over your options and position yourself to take advantage of the best possibility. If you enthusiastically contribute what you have to offer, it will impress someone who can help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Finish what you start. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. If you don't agree with something, speak up. Personal improvement will lead to gain.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't feel compelled to make a choice if you are uncertain. Don't give in to someone who is being manipulative or trying to take advantage of you. Be true to your beliefs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's up to you to take charge and put your plans in motion. Working alongside someone who shares your goal will bring you closer together and speed your success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Update the way you do things. An adjustment will lead to new opportunities, as well as a positive lifestyle change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Slow down and think. Don't feel pressured to do something you aren't ready to do. Stick to facts and don't believe everything you hear. Someone will intentionally mislead you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Set a strict budget and schedule, and don't change your course of action until you are satisfied. A positive change is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Personal growth, physical health and romance should be at the top of your to-do list. The more you discover about yourself, the easier it will be to make better choices.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take control and leave nothing to chance. Don't delegate important tasks. It's up to you to make sure that you get what you want. Live a healthy lifestyle.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Deal with domestic matters carefully. Refuse to let someone take advantage of you or dump their responsibilities in your lap. Put your needs first and make personal improvements a priority.