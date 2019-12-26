Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Try something unusual this year. Exploring your options will lead to positive change at home and at work. A unique way of looking at things will give you a different perspective regarding your lifestyle. Lessen stress by balancing work and play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Remembering days gone by will help you reflect on your accomplishments. If you get together with friends or relatives, listen to what they have to say; something could prove valuable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you feel you need a change, be subtle. Taking drastic measures will backfire. Focus more on health, diet and exercise if you want to improve your physical appearance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider what you want to do. Make adjustments to the way you handle your finances, health and legal matters. Positive change begins with a good plan and the energy to make it happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Overdoing it will be exhausting. Try to keep a positive attitude and a happy demeanor. The more affectionate you are, the easier it will be to get your way.