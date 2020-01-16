Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Complete whatever you left unfinished so you can get on with the things that matter most. This year can be one of hope, gratitude and accomplishment if you press forward with change and embrace new beginnings. Romance will improve your personal life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities. If you want to excel, show how valuable you are and how well you lead. A business trip or meeting will be beneficial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take action and learn as you go. Knowledge will determine your success. Dig up all the ammunition you need to take on a challenge. Simplicity and moderation are in your best interest.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take care of your physical well-being. Don't take shortcuts when dealing with legal or financial matters. Personal growth, physical improvements and romance will enhance your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A relationship will cause concern. Whether it's a professional or personal connection, listen carefully and don't make promises without considering what's entailed. Pay attention to detail; leave nothing to chance.