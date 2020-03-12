Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take everything you've got and prepare to make some cash and raise your profile. Be willing to pull out all the stops to make your dreams come true. Don't waste time; build the future you want to call your own. Do what you say and don't look back.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Fill your mind with ideas that will spark enthusiasm. An investment will pay off, and gifts and repayments will come your way. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Quickly take care of personal matters. Make a change to your home, financial investments or family living arrangements. A physical improvement will ease stress and give you a new lease on life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make your feelings clear. Honesty will help address anything that's been bothering you and give you the push you need to get your life in order.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Networking will get results. A chance to work with someone you respect will result in knowledge and experience. Traveling for business or educational pursuits will pay off. Change is heading your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to whatever makes you feel passionate. Start a project or make strategic cuts that can help pay for all the extras you want. Plan an entertaining evening that will help you relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid taking on other people's responsibilities. Learn to say no. Call the shots and live life your way. A personal adjustment is long overdue. Know when to take a pass.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace what life has to offer. Keep up the momentum and finish what you start. You'll make a lasting impression on someone special. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get motivated and incorporate exciting activities into your schedule. Take a day trip, sign up for a course or start a new hobby. Avoid volatile situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Concentrate on something that you enjoy doing. Practice will improve your skills and talent. Beware of ulterior motives behind someone's generous offer. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- The less time spent with pushy or negative people, the better. Complaints and criticism will not help you get things done. A pending situation will take an unexpected turn.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think about your next move. Meet with someone who has as much to offer as you, and form a prosperous partnership. Don't sell yourself short. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of all the little things on your to-do list. Avoid overspending. Use your imagination to come up with cheaper or more efficient alternatives. Update your qualifications.