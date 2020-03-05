Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

A proactive approach to life, relationships and work will help you get things done this year. High energy, enthusiasm and discipline will influence others to pitch in and help. You'll accomplish plenty if you stay focused on implementing positive change. Love and romance will improve your personal life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to others and respond respectfully. You'll have an impact on the way things unfold if you are kind and offer common sense. Make a physical change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make your surroundings comfortable. Look at real estate or make adjustments that will ensure a secure future. If you explain your choices to a loved one, you will gain valuable perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be receptive, and opportunities will unfold. Make a change that will update your image and provide the boost you need to do your own thing. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen to someone before you respond or make a promise. If you are sincere about your needs, favors will come your way. Don't, however, ask what will be required of you in return.