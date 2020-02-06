Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Explore your options, express your opinions and follow through with your plans. It's time to embrace the world and contribute what you have to offer. Exercise your right to stand up for what you believe in and for what you want to happen. Chase what you want and strive to succeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can become what and who you want to be by taking action. Alter your way of thinking, if necessary, or change the way you present yourself to the world. Choose your destiny.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't reveal personal secrets. Listen more and talk less. If you show interest in others and are willing to help the underdog, you will gain ground. Self-improvement and romance are encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take care of domestic issues. Alter your surroundings to suit your needs. Host an event or pitch in and help someone you care about or want to impress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A positive attitude will help you advance. If you are willing to adapt, you will make substantial gains. Make a change for the right reasons, not to prove a point.