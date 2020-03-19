Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take a deep breath and plunge forward. You will have more opportunities than you anticipate. Keep an open mind and be ready to make your move. A change in your financial or professional situation will turn in your favor and encourage you to push ahead. Persistence will be an asset.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Intelligence coupled with insight will lead you to the winner's circle. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will help you outsmart anyone who challenges you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Helping others is admirable, but at what expense, is the question. Know when you have done enough, and back away before someone takes you for granted. Protect your reputation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Forget about what isn't going your way and focus on what is. Taking the path of least resistance will lead to gains that you won't want to miss. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Use charm to dodge a negative narrative. As long as you are honest, you will be able to outmaneuver others. You'll have regrets if you lend or borrow money or possessions.