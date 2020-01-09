Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- It's OK to show off if you have something worthwhile to present. Charm your way into a situation that will give you the platform you need to advance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Channel your emotional energy into something special. Open up about your plans and discuss your intentions with someone you want to get to know better. A creative outlet will ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Live in the moment, learn all you can and make exciting, inspirational plans. Romance is in the stars.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you want something to happen, be an instigator. Participate in functions that will allow you to converse with people who can help you bring about the changes you want to see unfold.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make a physical effort to bring about changes that will improve your life, surroundings and future. Walk away from people making demands and seek out individuals offering assistance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Try something new and exciting. A change will be useful for you, and the people you encounter along the way will spark your imagination and encourage new beginnings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone take care of your money, possessions or responsibilities. Doing things for yourself will ensure that they are done right and on time.

