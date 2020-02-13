Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Ambition will surface, and discipline will take control this year. Your expectations will mount, and your desire to declutter your life and to fix whatever isn't working for you will run the show. Meaningful relationships will take precedence over fair-weather friends, and building a better future will be your priority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Follow your chosen path. Don't feel that you must give in to someone else's plans or let anyone pressure you into making a move you don't care to make. Do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Ward off an argument by refusing to engage. Concentrate on doing your best and supporting the people who support you. Listen to your intuition and follow your heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think matters through before you share your thoughts. Getting along with someone who could help boost your wages or lifestyle will be mandatory if you want to excel.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a change because it's what you want to do, not because it's what someone else wants. Use your intelligence and do your best to help those who face uncertainty or difficult times.