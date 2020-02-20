Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

What are you waiting for? Step up to the plate and hit the ball out of the park. You've got what it takes to push your way to the top, so don't be lazy, or you may miss out on something fabulous. Live your dream and have an adventure.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change of attitude regarding your health and fitness will help you restore energy and enthusiasm, as well as improve your appearance. Work hard and be confident in your skills.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't expect anything in return for your efforts. Offer only what you are comfortable giving to others. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you. Aim to please yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get involved in something that interests you. What you learn will be helpful when you want to make a vocational move. An unexpected opportunity is heading your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A co-worker or colleague will let you down. Leave nothing to chance or at the mercy of someone else's discretion. Don't let compliments go to your head or allow anyone to interfere with your efficiency.