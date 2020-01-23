Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stay in control and bring about positive change. Clear your head, be strategic and leave nothing to chance. Prosperity and recognition are within reach if you are calculating and ambitious. Be willing to walk away from what's no longer working for you and head toward new beginnings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make plans and stick to them. Don't become preoccupied with what others are doing. Keep busy and do your best to avoid a situation that could lead to a dispute.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you get involved in events that are geared toward reform, you will feel satisfied with your contribution. Someone you meet will help you achieve your goals.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't follow others when you should be doing your own thing. Consider what makes a difference to you and stick to your plan. Size up the situation and offer suggestions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stay in control and make things happen. You will accomplish a lot if you stay focused on what you want to achieve. Don't expect help and you won't be disappointed. Be proactive and positive.