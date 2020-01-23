Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stay in control and bring about positive change. Clear your head, be strategic and leave nothing to chance. Prosperity and recognition are within reach if you are calculating and ambitious. Be willing to walk away from what's no longer working for you and head toward new beginnings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make plans and stick to them. Don't become preoccupied with what others are doing. Keep busy and do your best to avoid a situation that could lead to a dispute.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you get involved in events that are geared toward reform, you will feel satisfied with your contribution. Someone you meet will help you achieve your goals.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't follow others when you should be doing your own thing. Consider what makes a difference to you and stick to your plan. Size up the situation and offer suggestions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stay in control and make things happen. You will accomplish a lot if you stay focused on what you want to achieve. Don't expect help and you won't be disappointed. Be proactive and positive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take action and don't hold back when it comes to personal issues. There is plenty to gain from the situations you encounter and a lesson to be learned from the past.
You have free articles remaining.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. You will have to decide between doing what you want and taking care of your responsibilities in some cases. Don't shy away from change. An accepting attitude will lead to benefits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look at your options, assess your position and take action. Someone you least expect will shed some light on a situation you face. Love and romance are in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- All work and no play won't help your popularity. If you show your fun side, you will gain admiration for your well-rounded personality and ability to get things done while having a good time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful not to take on too much. Don't rely on others or you will be disappointed. Put together a schedule that will help you reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Attending a seminar or event that could benefit you personally or that promotes something you want to pursue is favored. Be true to yourself and you won't be disappointed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep a low profile. Don't engage in arguments or use brawn over your brain to solve a problem. Concentrate on personal improvement and educational pursuits. Let go of the past.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Invest in something that shows potential. Less will be more, so don't go overboard. You will be able to manipulate situations if you go about your business with finesse.