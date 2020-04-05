Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A minimalist approach to how you think, live and do things will help turn this year into a huge success. You will gain momentum as you lessen your stress and focus more on what's truly important to you. Life is simple if you remove the complexities and chaos.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Have more faith in yourself and what you have to offer. Physical fitness and personal improvement will boost your confidence and morale. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Inconsistency will not help you get things done. If you have doubts, ask for help. An event that brings you in contact with people from different backgrounds will be enlightening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Exercise will ease stress. Start a project that encourages you to incorporate a healthier lifestyle. Avoid situations that allow someone to take advantage of you. Romance looks promising.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Someone you encounter will change the way you feel about life, love and happiness. Make your home a place of comfort and open your doors to friends and family.