Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Listen carefully and make decisions based on what's current and factual, which will help you take the path that leads to your long-term goals. Stay on track this year, and rewards for your tenacity will be yours down the road. Honesty will play a role in the future -- truth matters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your charm will come in handy when you want things done your way. Make sure you have mapped out a workable plan before you enlist the help of others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what others do, and it will inspire you to use your skills diversely. How you express what you want will determine what you receive. Use your imagination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Join a group you admire and a chance to take part in something that excites you will come your way. A relationship will flourish if you share ideas and plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Use your assets, appeal and connections to excel, but don't promise something you can't deliver. Initiating a change will pay off. Stick to the truth and be practical.