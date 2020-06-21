Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evaluate what you have done, what you want to do, and how best to go about reaching your objective. Don't be afraid to take a different path or to try something new. Consider the possibilities, the cost involved and the rewards that will come your way if you follow through.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say what's on your mind. Positive change is within reach, but first, you have to make choices and take the necessary action to turn your plan into something concrete.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do what feels right and best for you. Put your heart and soul into achieving a physical or personal goal that will result in additional confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll fall privy to inside information if you attend a virtual get-together with people from your past. The information you gather will change your mind about something or someone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a secretive approach to whatever you choose to do. The less information you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Discipline and hard work will lead to success.