Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Aim to gain experience. Travel, learn and try new things. It's time to make a life-altering change that will help you gain confidence and achieve the happiness you deserve. Don't be afraid to be different. Concentrate on worthwhile projects that offer high returns, and aim for success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A time-out will help put your personal life in perspective. Before you say or do something, you should check the facts. Reassess matters and be willing to compromise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Focus on improving friendships, sharing information and traveling. A physical challenge or activity will motivate you to take better care of yourself. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone special.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your life simple and your relationships amicable. Don't overdo it or overreact. Balance and equality should be your priorities when dealing with life and those closest to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let a sudden turn of events slow you down. Don't worry about what others do. Focus on what's important to you and follow through with your plans.