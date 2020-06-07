Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A change that eases stress and encourages an affordable lifestyle will be within reach if you stop waffling and start putting your plans in motion. Don't waste time on people and projects that aren't right for you. Size up what's best for you and leave the past behind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Question motives, whether they are yours or someone else's. It's essential that what you do or agree to be admirable. Equality and sharing the same goal will be required.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your feelings, and someone will offer interesting feedback that will help you make decisions and changes that will improve your life. Don't fear what's unfamiliar to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let the uncertainty that others have stop you from following the path that feels right and best for you. Strive for greater security in your personal life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a step back, stop worrying about what you cannot change and start channeling your energy into something that makes you happy. Positive change begins with you.