Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of your responsibilities and focus on personal gains. A physical challenge will be stimulating and will encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle. Romance is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Explore one of your ideas and expand your interests and connections. Attend a trade show or event that could help you develop a valuable skill.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to the truth and stay away from people who like to meddle or exaggerate. Start a project that will add to your comfort or bring you closer to a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You can think big, but when it comes down to following through on your ideas, you are best off sticking to simple, practical plans that you know you can handle on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have an excellent idea that can turn into a lucrative endeavor. Put some thought and muscle behind your plan, and you'll be happy with the results. Romance is in the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have plenty of ideas, but not all of them will be realistic. Don't jump into something too quickly. Now is not the time to take a risk.

