Not everyone will agree with your plans, but once you begin work, it won't matter. Be innovative and take the initiative to turn your ideas into something tangible. Much can be accomplished if you take action instead of just talking about your dreams. Personal growth should be a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Personal changes can be put in place. Consider what you want to accomplish and make adjustments that will leave you feeling good about who you are, what you do and how you look.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of plans will lead to a change of heart. Double down and put your energy into what counts. Happiness begins within. Do things that lift your spirits and bring you joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do what you can to make a difference. Offer help, suggestions and kindness. Refuse to let someone bully you into something that benefits him or her more than anyone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think matters through before you take action. Make sure you won't ruffle feathers or promise to do something impossible. A steady pace and common sense will lead to success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Trust in your ability, beliefs and innovative vision. A chance to get ahead is within reach. Follow your heart and counteract anyone who tries to interfere.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your help will be appreciated by the benefactor, but not so much by someone you are close to. Don't neglect meaningful relationships. A little love will go a long way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Explore new possibilities. Share your ideas and plans with a loved one. Don't let obstacles get you down. Where there's a will, there is a way to overcome whatever challenges you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Turn your dream into a reality. Consider the changes you will have to make and take action. Solicit people who share your concerns to pitch in and help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Participate in events that will bring you in touch with interesting people. Personal improvements will lead to compliments, and spending time with a loved one should be a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep busy. Idle time will lead to anxiety and uncertainty. Let others do as they please, and work on self-improvement and personal growth. Choose peace over conflict, and lower your stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting together with old friends or relatives will bring back memories. Love and romance are on the rise and will prompt you to relax and enjoy what life has to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on truth, new possibilities and letting go of negativity. Honesty will help you realize what's best for you and how to implement positive change.