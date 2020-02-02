Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep an open mind and be willing to let go of the past. Living in the moment will prepare you for what's to come. Push uncertainty aside and let experience be your guide. Don't wait for someone else to make you happy; it's your responsibility.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put minor issues aside and focus on having fun and enjoying your life and the people who mean the most to you. Look at what you have accomplished, not at what you haven't.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your sweet and friendly way of dealing with people will bring good results. Participate in events that will broaden your circle of friends or help you find a new interest.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Hard work will pay off. Doors will open, and your options will grow exponentially. Consider your options and do what works best for you. Make rational, not emotional, choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you keep the momentum flowing, you'll achieve more than you expected. Prepare to make a change that will help you head in a new and exciting direction. Romance is favored.