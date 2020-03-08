Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Get back to basics this year. Make adjustments to your lifestyle and appearance that will make you feel and look good. A positive attitude, coupled with sensitivity toward others, will encourage better relationships. Don't be afraid to try something new. If you embrace what interests you, you'll enrich your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you offer help, you will get help in return. A personal change will improve your life and a relationship with someone special. A financial gain is heading your way. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A secretive approach to your plans will help you avoid unnecessary interference. Don't let emotional issues cause uncertainty or push you in a direction you don't want to pursue.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discuss plans with someone affected by the choices you make. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one. Consider a move that will free up cash.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't count on anything or anyone. Take control of any situation you are involved in to avoid a negative outcome. Safeguard your reputation; someone will try to make you look bad.