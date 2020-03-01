Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Step up, do your thing and bring your plans to fruition. An idea is only useful if you take action and make it a reality. Trust and believe in your ability to get things done. If you put in the time and effort, recognition and prosperity will be yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your words to drum up support, and use your actions to make a difference. How you conduct yourself will influence your reputation. Share your ideas and stand behind your beliefs.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Adjust the way you live or change your routine to ensure that you take better care of your health. Lessen stress, build strength and head down a new path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You are only as good as your word. Live up to your promises, and you will gain respect. A positive change will make your life easier and improve your financial situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Work with what you already have. Don't feel you have to overspend, overdo it or let others take advantage of you. A positive, confident attitude will protect you from users and abusers.