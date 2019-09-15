Money and emotions won't mix. Sticking to a strict budget and using common sense will help avoid unnecessary expenses. You should focus on building a solid foundation that promotes personal, financial and intellectual growth. Put more energy into meaningful relationships and a greater emphasis on stability and security.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Participation will be a pivotal component in the way your day unfolds. What you learn will lead to a positive emotional, financial or domestic change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look for the good in everyone and move forward in a positive and friendly manner. Your charm, intellect and experience will attract people you want to get to know better.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Invite change into your life. Take an energetic approach to everything you do. Associate with people who are helpful and heading in a direction similar to yours. Challenge yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend time with people who bring out the best in you, not the worst. Say no to indulgence, excess and poor choices, and yes to moderation and common sense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change at home will turn out better than anticipated. The more you put into a situation or project, the more respect and admiration you will get from others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Know your limits and set boundaries. If you have a plan in mind, you will reach your target. Personal improvements can be made that will improve your life. Financial gain is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An exaggerated point of view or offer will not help you or anyone else get ahead. Be truthful and practical, and stick to the basics.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Before you consider sharing your emotions with someone, take time to find out if he or she is on the same page as you. Be willing to make adjustments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn valuable information from someone older or more experienced. A change you make will encourage you to pick up added skills and knowledge. Take action and make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have a handle on what's doable and what isn't. If someone tries to outmaneuver you, use your intelligence and present what you have to offer. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be careful how you handle others. A sensitive situation will escalate if you aren't willing to compromise. Put yourself in someone else's shoes and act with compassion.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Personal improvements can be made. Adopting a healthier lifestyle will enhance your appearance, energy and attitude. A romantic gesture will improve your personal life.