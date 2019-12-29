Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

This can be a prosperous year if you invest wisely. Your perception of economic trends and what's possible will encourage success. Letting go of situations, people and plans that aren't beneficial are encouraged. Don't be a follower when you know in your heart you are a leader.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Complete your to-do list and move on to enjoy the activities going on at home or with friends. A positive change will transpire if you are open to suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal growth will lead to a better understanding of what's important to you and how best to go about getting what you want. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't stop now. You can get a lot done if you act quickly. Figure out how best to take advantage of a situation and consider the skills you need to improve your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Getting together with people who share your beliefs will encourage you to get involved in making a difference. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Avoid any sort of emotional meddling or interaction that could lead to unwanted results. Bring a positive attitude to any event you attend. Focus on being helpful and optimistic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for the best way to use your skills, knowledge and position to help others. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and help you prepare for what's to come.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Work on your relationships with others. Lend a helping hand, participate in events that can improve your community and share your ideas and hopes for the future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Share your feelings, show someone how much you care and choose peace, love and romance over discord and criticism. Choose to make this day one to remember fondly. Love conquers all.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will be useful for you. Participating in events that make you reflect on your life and where you see yourself heading will encourage you to make positive choices.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discuss problems civilly and make the necessary adjustments. Take time to primp and pamper yourself in preparation to ring in a new year. Romance should be on your agenda.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take it easy, as rest will do you a world of good mentally, emotionally and physically. Discussions you have with an older friend or relative will spark your imagination and help you make decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll be drawn to something or someone from your past. Indulge your curiosity and make an effort to track down or engage in whatever it is that has been holding you back.