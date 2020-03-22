Sunday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll lean toward creative projects and people this year. The less time spent worrying about what might go wrong, the better. Let the past go and clear a path to a brighter future. Choose a direction that will stimulate your mind and promote personal gain and a healthier lifestyle.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Discipline will pay off. Look at your options and make choices that will encourage a lifestyle that will ease stress and fulfill you mentally, physically and emotionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you let your mind wander back to days gone by, you'll discover something or someone who has been missing from your life. Love and romance are in a high cycle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotional matters will surface, causing confusion and uncertainty. Gather facts and look at situations honestly. Don't cave under pressure. Know when to say no and walk away.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Turn your home into a place of comfort. Your happiness depends on how you live and on doing what brings you the most joy. Make plans with a loved one.