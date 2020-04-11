Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Change begins with you. Think about what you enjoy doing most and make a beeline in that direction. Get in touch with former co-workers or experts who can push you in the right direction. A commitment will turn your life around.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get angry when you can get moving. You can accomplish plenty if you dig in and do your best. A financial gain, investment or personal contract is favored, and romance is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't change your plans because of demands that someone puts on you. Make your time constraint clear, so you don't miss out on something you want to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't give someone the wrong impression because you are afraid. Lay your cards on the table and do what's right and best for you. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Help others, and you'll be helping yourself as well. You'll be offered rewards for your effort. If you are direct when making decisions, you will get to do things your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Energetic activities will get you in a competitive mood. Venture into unfamiliar territory to get a bird's-eye view of something that will help you avoid a mishap.