Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Embrace change. Focus on what you want to achieve, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Move in a positive direction that will help alleviate problems and give you the freedom to live life your way. Don't hesitate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do your own thing. If you get involved in someone else's dream, you will lose track of your goal. Offer emotional support, but not your time or your money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotions will surface when dealing with affairs of the heart. Honesty will be essential if you want to keep the peace. Don't listen to gossip or meddlers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's OK to do things differently. A change will inspire you to be more creative in your pursuits. Invest more time and money in yourself and your community.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get all the facts before you make a statement or move. Someone will offer misleading information that could derail your plans. Personal improvements, love and romance are favored.