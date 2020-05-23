Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finish what you start. If you jump from one thing to another, you'll accomplish little. Determine what you want and head in that direction with relentless energy and enthusiasm. Refuse to let outside influences throw you off course. Associate with people who make you a better person.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen carefully. You'll misunderstand what's being said or be taken advantage of if you are too gullible. Ask questions and make decisions based on facts. Avoid any costly ventures.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for a new way to solve an old problem. Steer clear of authority figures, government agencies and institutions. Work on your own, if possible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your intelligence and expertise to convince others to see or do things your way. Your input will have an impact on someone who can contribute to your success. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be ready for whatever comes your way. Preparation will be your saving grace when someone tries to undermine you. A personal change will help solve an old problem.