Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Revisit an old idea. What's trending now will fit well with your plans. Make sure you pay overdue debts this year. You can achieve what you set out to do if you stick to the rules and regulations. Intelligence will outmatch force.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set a new trend. Your innovative mind will capture interest. You'll gain satisfaction if you do your best and follow your plan through to completion.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Gather facts and find out what's possible and what isn't. You will gain ground if you are precise in what you do and say. Romance is featured.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Share information, discuss your plans with a loved one and make a physical move to turn your dream into reality. Choose strategic maneuvers over impulsive action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be a leader, not a follower. If you are too easygoing, someone will impose on you to do or pay for things that aren't your responsibility. Do things for yourself, not for others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have some great ideas that will parlay you into a good position with leverage and maneuverability. Don't mince words. Follow your heart and speak your mind.

