It's time to take everything you've experienced in the past -- all the knowledge and skills you have gathered along the way -- and put it to good use. Much can be accomplished if you concentrate on what's important to you and find an innovative approach to reach your destination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Taking a day trip, getting together with old friends or signing up for something you want to master is encouraged. Your effort will change the way you approach life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Personal change will be gratifying. Taking time to rejuvenate, to enjoy a little pampering or to have fun with a loved one will enhance your state of mind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A domestic or professional change will improve your lifestyle. If you are open to suggestions and input from the people around you, it will ward off an unnecessary spat.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Personal improvements will bring the highest return. Put time, effort and a little cash into the way you present yourself to others. The compliments you receive will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take better care of your physical and mental health. Refuse to get into an unhealthy situation. A personal change should include proper diet, exercise and moderation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your money into self-improvement, knowledge and home improvements. Romance is on the rise. A commitment can be made, and a lifestyle change is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be drawn to people who are heading in a similar direction as you. Learn all you can, but don't share personal information that could jeopardize your chance to advance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your strategy regarding your health and physical appearance. If something isn't right, ask questions. A change should improve your financial situation, not make it worse.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Nurture a meaningful relationship. Make unique plans that will give you the incentive to look and be your best. An exclusive offer will interest you. Romance is featured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change you or someone else makes will turn into a problem if you haven't confronted the situation appropriately. Make sure everyone is on the same page before you make alterations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Overspending on your home or family will add to your stress. Instead, make plans to do something that isn't costly but will add entertainment and comfort to your living space.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel your energy. Stay focused on what needs to be done instead of getting upset about who is doing what. Do your part and move on to something you enjoy.