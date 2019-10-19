Listen, observe and put your plan in place. Rely on your resourcefulness and insight to help you gather information and prepare for a change that will allow you to use your skills, attributes and experience to the fullest. What you've been training for will lead to a new adventure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a look at your past. Face old problems and put them to rest. Your charm will outshine anyone who challenges you. A getaway or reunion will be eye-opening.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of plans will motivate you to take care of unfinished personal business. Taking control of your life will give you the freedom to excel. Financial gain is apparent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Indulgence of any kind will turn into a burden. Live within your means and refuse to get involved in crazy ideas, schemes and excessive behavior. Make honesty and integrity priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make changes at home that will help you out professionally. An unusual opportunity will lead to something very favorable. Celebrate with someone special. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let someone coax you into something. Make your priorities known and don't spend a penny more than you can afford. Concentrate on health, wealth and personal happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Concentrate on what's important to you and don't stop until you reach your destination. The journey you take will bring you closer to someone who shares your life goals.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stop and think before you make a move. Don't limit what you can do just to appease someone who isn't offering to compensate you. Balance and equality are necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get together with people you haven't seen for a long time. Traveling, holding conversations and sharing thoughts and plans with a loved one are favored. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by someone making unrealistic promises. Verify facts before you participate in something costly. Choose partners who are reliable, trustworthy and fair.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Avoid an argument by doing your best to get along. Concentrate on physical improvements that will boost your morale and encourage romance. An unusual encounter will lead to personal growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let the changes that others make set you off. Go about your business and do things that promote enjoyable activities. Surround yourself with like-minded people, not with adversaries.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your involvement in groups that matter to you will encourage you to take a leadership position. A change you make will lead to a new adventure. Romance is featured.