Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Uncertainty will be the enemy. You'll have plenty of options, but if you can't make up your mind, you will be left out. Get off the fence and get on with your life. Don't make irrational choices; do your research swiftly and show confidence and precision in everything you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Avoid getting into an emotional debate or letting anyone put pressure on you to do something you don't want to do. Focus on personal maintenance, not on taking care of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to yourself. Map out what personal achievement you want to make this year. Let a loved one know how much you care. Romance is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Head in the direction that shows the least resistance. Having a clear passage will make your life easier and more enjoyable. Keep life simple and create fond memories with the people you love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy to good use. If you don't plan an action-packed day, you are likely to stew and fret over something you cannot change. Don't make a fuss, when you can make peace.