Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen and learn. Partnerships will develop if you and someone close to you take an interest in a common goal. Personal gain, love and romance are encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A competitor will underestimate your ability. Speak up and present your thoughts with passion and dedication. Focus on improvements that will enhance your home or community.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Mental or physical travel will result in a change to the way you live, the people you hang out with or how you earn your living. Romance is in the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Update your papers, change your routine or do something that will make you happy. The help you offer someone in need will lead to a surprising payback.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Embrace what life has to offer. Consider who you enjoy spending time with and make plans that will bring you closer together. Personal growth, romance and physical improvement are featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on what's important to you and steer clear of anyone who makes you feel uncertain or confused. Choose what works best for you instead of trying to please others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Engaging in social activity and getting involved in unusual forms of entertainment will lead to all sorts of new possibilities for partnerships. Someone will help you develop an idea.

