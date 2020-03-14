Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

If you live by the rules and execute your plans methodically, the rewards you want will be delivered. It's up to you to call the shots and to stifle interference. Play it safe, stick to what you know and enjoy the ride.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let distress take the reins when you should ignore what others do and follow through with your plans. The sweetest revenge is success, happiness and living life your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a chance and make a change that will take you a step closer to fulfilling your dream. Don't stand by waiting for someone to do things for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a pass if someone asks you to do something questionable. Offer what you can, but don't jeopardize your position or reputation. A financial opportunity or property investment looks inviting.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be prepared to take care of emotional matters and professional concerns today. Diplomacy will help smooth things over, giving you the upper hand. New information will lead to a better solution.