Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Your hard work will pay off if you focus on what you want to achieve. The key is to continue moving and to keep creating and building a solid foundation for the future. Be proud of your accomplishments, plans and what you have to offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can make positive changes at home if you do the work yourself. Updating your domestic gadgets will make your chores more manageable, leaving you more free time to enjoy family and friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Romantic encounters will surface while traveling, learning or volunteering your time and services. Be selective and careful not to mislead someone. Honesty will be in your best interest.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Invest more time and money in yourself and the lifestyle you want to pursue. Working alongside a loved one will help you achieve your long-term goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An optimistic attitude will help you get your way. If you offer kindness and affection to those you love, what you receive in return will be heartwarming. A contribution will be enlightening.