Take a step backward, evaluate your recent habits and make notes regarding what you would like to rectify moving forward. You are heading into a period of greater discipline and focus. It will be ideal for bringing about positive change and for setting and reaching your goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Question what others want and what motives someone who is being too generous or complimentary might have. Don't believe everything you hear or invest in someone else's plan.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Host a gathering or attend a festive event that will give you a chance to spend time with someone you won't get to see over the holidays. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more effort into completing what you've left undone. It's important to head into next year with a clean slate if you want to avoid falling behind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do whatever it takes to make someone you care about happy. Today is a great chance to make up for lost time and enjoy activities with the ones you love. Plan an eventful day.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend less and do more. Offering to help others will have a greater impact than a material gift. Don't let little things upset you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Information is golden. Plan to get together with someone who can provide you with valuable information. What you learn will change how you move forward. Make romantic plans with someone special.
You have free articles remaining.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Live and learn. If you observe what others do and say, it will lead to a revelation regarding how you feel about someone you thought you knew. Don't share personal information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Home is where the heart is, and spending time with loved ones will make your day. Romance is on the rise, and a gesture you make will win someone over.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let temptation take control. You are best off listening, observing and keeping your opinions to yourself. Avoid indulgence and arguments, regardless of what someone does or says. Knowledge is power.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You are onto something big. Elaborate and discuss your plans with someone whom you respect intellectually. A collaborative session will lead to an interesting proposal. Romance is featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stop making comparisons and start building your own narrative. Take it upon yourself to bring about change and to distance yourself from what you don't feel is to your advantage. Change is overdue.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put a plan in place that will give you the incentive to take care of business and free up some time for a fun activity with a loved one.