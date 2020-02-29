Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Understanding what's best for you and how to go about getting it will be second nature if you use your intuition. The changes you bring about will position you for a better future and encourage you to make your happiness a priority. A positive change is within reach.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll meet interesting people if you participate in unusual events. Helping out will lead to an opportunity and a positive lifestyle change. Make a move and don't look back.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Discuss your goals with someone you trust. Leave room to backtrack if necessary. Refrain from taking on too much and avoid excessive behavior or overspending.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Getting along with others will make life easier. If you listen to other people's opinions and check out different cultures, you'll come up with a lifestyle that suits your needs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Spend more time fixing what's gone wrong and less time revealing personal information. Don't trust anyone else to take care of your affairs. Someone will let you down and cost you financially.