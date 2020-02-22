Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stay focused on what's important to you. Invest time, effort and money in what makes you happy. Focus on personal gain. Don't let others interfere with your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can get a lot done, but don't run yourself ragged. Know when to remove yourself from a situation. Call the shots and live life your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get together with supportive people. You can make personal improvements if you take time for your own needs instead of trying to please everyone else. Don't give in to demanding people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Time is on your side. Refuse to let someone mess with your emotions or upset you with an unexpected change. Do what's best for you and stop worrying about others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Delays are likely if you travel. Getting together with someone you don't see often will be confusing. Offer positive feedback, but don't make promises or assumptions without first checking the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A personal situation will surface if you aren't sensitive to issues someone is experiencing. Be a good listener so you can be a help, not a hindrance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider your options regarding money matters. Invest more in knowledge, skills and personal growth. Set up a reasonable budget that will encourage building equity and security while easing stress.

