Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Your fun-loving nature, charm and charisma will lead you to your next adventure. Letting go of what brings you down or holds you back will be the first step toward personal freedom. Take better care of your health, ease your stress and focus on what brings you the most joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You've got what it takes to get what you want. Use your charm to win favors, but don't go overboard or make unrealistic promises. Take care of your physical well-being. Avoid excessive behavior.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Running around to take care of last-minute details for the upcoming festivities should be coupled with family fun. All work and no play won't bring you closer to loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotional stress, physical exhaustion and unexpected situations will be stressful. Use common sense, and refuse to get wrapped up in emotional dilemmas. If you avoid meddling, you'll avoid discord.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your time and energy into projects that will please the people you love. A gift, offering or financial gain is heading your way. Keep a level head and be frugal.