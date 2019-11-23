Take a leadership position and get serious about what you want to happen. Whether it's within your family or community, it's up to you to take action if you're going to make a difference. Transparency will build the support you need to move forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Align yourself with people you know you can trust. Don't be fooled by someone who uses charm and manipulative tactics to infiltrate your circle of confidantes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Cut through the drama and look at what's possible. Don't let changes or decisions that others make lead to an argument. You have better things to do with your time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone else set the standard for you. Don't get confused by what others do. Consider what's best for you and follow the path that helps you excel.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An unexpected turn of events will surprise you. Before you leap into action, consider the source of the information you receive and what's expected from you in return for it. Protect your health and well-being.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take action. It's up to you to chase your dreams. Explore new avenues and pick up information, qualifications and additional skills that will help you head in a new direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A steady pace to the front of the pack will make others take notice. Take the initiative to speak your mind, promote what you want to achieve and create the future you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotional issues can be addressed by taking action. How you treat someone will greatly affect the relationship. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a break, relax and spend some downtime with loved ones. A change of scenery or improving your living space to add to your comfort is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Show someone how much you care. If you don't honor your promises, your words won't matter. Personal growth and romance are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Take care of details yourself if you want things done correctly. Sticking to a budget and avoiding temptation will help you reach your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a long, hard look at your past and present, and consider what would make your life better. Personal gain is within reach if you don't let anyone interfere with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your memory will serve you well when dealing with people who have taken advantage of you. Set the record straight. Protect what you have and discard what isn't in your best interest.