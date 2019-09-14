Address emotional and partnership issues. Once you free yourself of matters that have been holding you back, you will feel energized and prepared to move forward with your long-term plans. A positive attitude will help you gain support and respect. Cut ties with people who bring you down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set a goal and make it happen. A change will be energizing. Celebrate with someone who brings out the best in you. Love, romance and commitment are featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be smart when dealing with people who might meddle in your affairs. Offer only essential information; if you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Go places or do something conducive to meeting interesting, productive people. Participate in events that require a team effort. Stand up for your rights.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A little charm will go a long way. Sticking to the facts and being practical will help you gain respect and ward off individuals trying to mislead you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional situation can be dealt with reasonably if you are open about your feelings and expectations. Make an offer and put it in writing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Common sense, innovative ideas and expressing your thoughts and feelings will all pay off. An offer can be negotiated in your favor. Celebrate your success with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Just be honest. It's all you can do when faced with a confusing or unstable situation. How you treat others and the help you offer will make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will surface when dealing with co-workers or business partners. Don't let anger set in when reason and reliable solutions are what's needed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will lift your spirits. Participate in something that you find stimulating. An adventure will lead to an exciting encounter that will have an impact on your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Question anything that doesn't seem right. Use your intelligence to convince others to see things your way. Walk away from temptation and indulgent situations. Offer peace, not chaos.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make plans to do things that will bring you closer to the people you love. Host a gathering or make romantic plans. Personal gains are within reach. Partnerships are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Taking a short trip or engaging in an activity that challenges you mentally or physically will lead to new friendships and an exciting proposal. Communication will promote new beginnings and a brighter future.