Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be open to new possibilities. Changes tailored to your needs will eliminate the fear of failure. Speak up for yourself to avoid being misrepresented, and approach physical or emotional risks with caution. If you stay in control, you'll reach your goals. Romance is featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change someone makes will confuse you. Don't be tempted to follow others' dubious actions. You are best off sticking to the methods that have worked for you in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use your intelligence and experience to keep heading in a practical and meaningful direction. Keep your emotions out of your conversations and avoid controversial topics and people who don't share your beliefs.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Travel and educational pursuits will give you the boost you need to decide what you want to do next. A romantic encounter will highlight your day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Concentrate on what you can accomplish and stop worrying about something you have no control over. A secret surprise will turn out amazingly well and will please a loved one.