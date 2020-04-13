Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Work hard, stay fit and focus on what's important. Keep business and pleasure separate, and your emotions out of the workplace or deals concerning government, financial, medical or legal institutions. You can have the best of both worlds. Keep the peace and make romance a priority.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to detail and be precise about what you are willing to contribute. Handle matters personally. Don't let someone take credit for something you did.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be open to suggestions. Expanding your knowledge and outlook will encourage growth and a better understanding of what makes you happy. Let your curiosity lead you in a new direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Your emotions will be running high. Don't say something you will regret. Concentrate on personal improvement instead of to change others. Avoid joint ventures.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be receptive to change and explore the unfamiliar. What you learn will help you adjust to inevitable situations. Don't overreact. Be a teacher, not a tyrant.