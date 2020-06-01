Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reevaluate, discard and take a giant leap forward. As you get your life in order, you will feel better about yourself and the pursuits that you are about to accomplish. Strive to achieve happiness and peace of mind. Turn negativity into a positive. Choose to be kind, helpful and flexible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Channel your energy into something that excites you. Show someone you love how much you care. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your personal affairs. Choose peace over discord.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Clear your head before you get into a debate. Emotional responses will not help you gain approval. Doing the groundwork will pay off. Say little, but do a lot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Make a personal change because you want to, not because someone applies pressure. Look for little ways to make a difference and you will gain respect.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stay on top of your responsibilities. Leave no room for error or criticism. Keep your life simple and your plans moderate. Some balance will be required if you want to succeed.